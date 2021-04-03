- EVENTS
IPL 2021: Nitish Rana urges everyone to follow necessary precautions, begins training
Nitish had tested negative for coronavirus after returning a positive result on March 22.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana, who had contracted coronavirus before returning a negative result, resumed training for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.
Nitish had tested negative for coronavirus after returning a positive result on March 22. Having undergone self-isolation after the positive result, he underwent a Covid-19 test on Thursday and tested negative again.
Following an extended quarantine of 12 days, Nitish entered the ground for the first time on Friday with an eye on the opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11.
“Obviously wasn’t expecting the tests to come positive. I had taken all sorts of precautions but despite that, I contracted COVID. The protocols that I had to follow, the BCCI guidelines, I followed each and everything,” said Nitish in a video shared by KKR on Saturday.
Nitish Rana joined his teammates last evening, after two consecutive negative results for Covid-19— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 3, 2021
Having just beaten the virus, he urged everyone to stay safe and take all necessary precautions against Corona virus.@NitishRana_27 #KKRHaiTaiyaarhttps://t.co/G6aVZigXQT
“Finally I am out now, and I am feeling absolutely fine. It was Day 1 for me, I batted a bit as well too. I am happy I could join my KKR teammates,” he added.
Having just beaten the coronavirus, the KKR batsman urged everyone to stay safe and take all necessary precautions against Covid-19.
“This is a message for all of you. Please take precautions (against the virus). And don’t take this lightly. Because you never know how this can affect our body. So please take care of yourself,” said Nitish.
IPL will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. KKR will play their first game on April 11 against SunRisers Hyderabad.
