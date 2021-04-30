- EVENTS
IPL 2021: Nicholas Pooran, Punjab Kings join India's battle against Covid-19
Scores of people are dying every day in India, with many of them losing their lives due to acute shortage of life-saving equipment
Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran has decided to donate a portion of his IPL salary to help people in India fight the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
India is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the second wave, with the country recording more than 300,000 cases every day.
Recently, Pat Cummins, the Kolkata Knight Riders’ Australian fast bowler, donated $50,000 to help India fight the menace of the coronavirus.
Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation.#PrayForIndia pic.twitter.com/xAnXrwMVTu— nicholas pooran #29 (@nicholas_47) April 30, 2021
Then Iconic Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and the Rajasthan Royals also made significant contributions.
And now Pooran announced on Twitter of his decision to join the battle.
“Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation,” Pooran wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings would also raise funds to provide oxygen concentrators across the country.
“To help the fight against #COVID19 in India, #PBKS has pledged to provide oxygen concentrators with the help of @roundtableindia! We also request everyone to join in and help in whatever way possible because together, we can! #SaddaPunjab #Unite2FightCorona”.
