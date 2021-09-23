IPL 2021: Mumbai skipper Rohit ready for today's Kolkata clash
Mumbai will take on Kolkata in Abu Dhabi today (6 pm UAE Time)
Defending champions Mumbai Indians may have lost their previous game against Chennai Super Kings, but skipper Rohit Sharma feels it’s important for the team to turn up and do the job in the next game.
The five-time champions will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (6 pm UAE Time).
“It’s important that we turn up and do the job!” Rohit said in a video shared on MI’s Twitter handle.
“I honestly don’t believe in past records, T20 is a game on that particular day. You have to be best on that day. They are a good opposition (Kolkata Knight Riders) and they play cricket very well as a team, and they will obviously be coming off with some confidence after their last win, so it’s not going to be a cakewalk for us.”
Chasing a small target of 157, Mumbai Indians batsmen struggled against Chennai in the first match and eventually lost by 20 runs.
“I know that we had a very handy record against them, but it’s important that we turn up really well on that particular day, and do the job. When you are chasing a score like 157 you need to build those small partnerships and make sure you keep yourself in the game as long as possible,” the MI captain said.
But Rohit was impressed with Adam Milne’s performance in the first match.
“Adam Milne is coming from a very good tournament in the UK. He is a good bowler, bowls really fast and it’s all about, you know, getting that confidence and he got that confidence in the first game,” Rohit said.
“So I just hope that he builds on it. We just have to come back and come back really strong and tick those small boxes. I think if you look at the potential in this squad, we have got all bases covered.”
Rohit missed the opening game as the team management felt it was important to give him some more recovery time after he injured himself during the Test series in England.
