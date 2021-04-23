IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians splutter to 131-6 against Punjab Kings

Leg spinner Bishnoi and pacer Shami take two wickets each, while Mumbai Indians skipper scores first fifty of the season

Young leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets each as defending champions the Mumbai Indians spluttered to a low total against the Punjab Kings in Match 17 of this season’s IPL in Chennai on Friday night.

The 20-year-old Bishnoi, who was drafted in, in place of M Ashwin, took 2-21, while Shami too returned with 2-21, as the record five-time winners mustered 131-6 in their 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians captain and opener Rohit Sharma top scored with 63 from 52 deliveries, with five boundaries and two sixes, his 40th IPL fifty and his first of this season, while Suryakumar Yadav made a cautious 33 from 27 balls, which had three boundaries and a six. Kieron Pollard remained unbeaten on 16 from 12 balls with one boundary, as the West Indian crossed 500 runs against the Kings.

Put into bat by Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul, the Mumbai Indians suffered an early setback, losing opener Quinton de Kock after the southpaw had made just three.

The Mumbai Indians were off colour against some tidy bowling from the Punjab Kings, scratching their way to just 21 runs for one wicket in the powerplay. Incidentally, their lowest powerplay score had come against the same team (then Kings XI Punjab) where they had scrambled to 17-3 at the Wankhede Stadium in 2015.

Their first boundary had come in the fifth over when Rohit swept a low full toss from Moises Henriques past short fine leg.

Rohit and Suryakumar were involved in a 79-run stand from 56 balls for the third wicket.

The last time the two teams had met, it took a double Super Over to decide the outcome, with Kings XI Punjab winning that match in Dubai last October.

