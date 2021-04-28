- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Mumbai feeling the heat ahead of Royals clash
The major issue for Mumbai this season is their batting, which is not playing to potential
Having lost three of the matches they’ve played so far, Mumbai Indians aren’t looking like the defending champions this season. In fact, they’ve looked mediocre, which is an ungratifying situation for the team and their fans.
The major issue for Mumbai this season is their batting, which is not playing to potential. And skipper Rohit Sharma has highlighted that with growing exasperation after the last two defeats.
The batting has been inconsistent in the powerplay as well as in the death overs. Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan have flattered to deceive, wasting good starts. Suryakumar Yadav has been better, but nowhere near the brilliant form that he showed in 2020.
This has been compounded by the poor form of their big hitters who usually give Mumbai a boost in the finishing overs. Kieron Pollard has played just one decent knock, Hardik Pandya has none.
Pollard’s strike rate this season is an unthreatening 116.29, Hardik’s a paltry 97.
This has meant Mumbai have been defending very modest scores. While their bowling has been brilliant, the poor batting has allowed opponents to overwhelm the defending champions in three games out of five.
Will the new venue, Delhi, known for benign pitches, help their batting recover? Time will tell.
Meanwhile, Mumbai also seem to have a mental block against Rajasthan Royals, having won only one out of six last matches. This is a confidence boosting statistic for the Royals to carry on the field.
The Royals have been beleaguered by the loss of overseas players. Jofra Archer didn’t come because of injury, Ben Stokes left because of injury suffered in the first game, Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye flew out this week because they didn’t want to spend any more time in the `bubble’.
That leaves RR with just four overseas players to pick from: Jos Buttler, Chris Morris, David Miller and Mustafizur Rahman. All four should play this game, but RR need more from Miller and heck of a lot more from Buttler to do well in this match and the tournament.
Like Mumbai, the Royals too have lost three and won two matches. Given their travails, as well as talent available, they start as underdogs. That could be an advantage for Sanju Samson’s team as all the attention and pressure will be on Mumbai.
Players To Watch Out For:
MI: Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma
RR: Sanju Samson, Chetan Sakariya, Chris Morris
Thursday’s match
Mumbai vs Rajasthan
2pm UAE Time
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: BCCI official says show must go on...
The senior BCCI official said cricket was providing important solace... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Clarity of mind, plans has helped me,...
Rajasthan Royals will take on Mumbai Indians in New Delhi on Thursday READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Virat Kohli in awe of RCB teammate AB...
AB de Villiers made 75 off 42 balls against Delhi READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Asian Boxing Championship shifted from Delhi to...
The decision was made due to travel restrictions imposed by several... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli