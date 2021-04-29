- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni proud of his players after CSK's impressive start
CSK regained the top spot with a convincing seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
The Chennai Super Kings' disappointing run last season was the result of a longer quarantine, change in venue and lack of competitive cricket in build-up but this year the players have taken more responsibility while performing their roles, skipper MS Dhoni said on Wednesday.
CSK regained the top spot with a convincing seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, making short work of a challenging 172-run target.
Having finished seventh in the points table last year, CSK are on a roll, having won five of the six matches played.
Asked about team's impressive performance right from the beginning, Dhoni listed out a number of reasons.
"Whenever you start the tournament, you may or may not face issues in playing XI. The earlier you settle the better. Another factor was for 5-6 months, we were out of cricket. Nothing was allowed. That also makes it difficult. Change of quarantine, was slightly longer. Lot of factors," said Dhoni.
"Overall, if I have to sum it up, the players have taken more responsibility this year."
Dhoni also said keeping the dressing room a happy place is important.
"You will be facing adverse things but ultimately it boils down to how each individual rises to the occasion and gives the extra 10 percent for the team. Last 8-10 years, we've not changed lot of players so they know our approach," he said.
"Also, we appreciate the players not playing a lot. Only way you can put it forward is having those nice interactions. Just try to have the frame of mind where if you get the opportunity you'll be ready.
"Keeping the dressing room atmosphere healthy is important. It's not an easy thing. When you're at the top level, you want to play. Have to give extra credit to the players who've not played so far," he explained.
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni proud of his players after...
CSK regained the top spot with a convincing seven-wicket win over... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals contribute $1 million...
Players along with the team owners and team management of the Royals... READ MORE
-
Football
Man City move closer to long-awaited Champions...
City's mission is not yet complete, but they finally have the look of ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Why Fleming ranks Jadeja among the...
Jadeja has been one of the top players for the Chennai Super Kings... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Suspension of arrivals...
Earlier, all flights from India to the UAE had been suspended for 10... READ MORE
-
News
Revealed: How much rain UAE received on Wednesday
According to the NCM, there have been some cloud-seeding operations... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Deaths, critical cases decrease...
The UAE’s mortality rate from the virus is 0.3 per cent — ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man arrested for killing motorist in hit-...
The accused caused the death by accident, but fled the scene, leaving ... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another jackpot
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
17 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
11 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli