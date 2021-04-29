IPL 2021: MS Dhoni proud of his players after CSK's impressive start

CSK regained the top spot with a convincing seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Chennai Super Kings' disappointing run last season was the result of a longer quarantine, change in venue and lack of competitive cricket in build-up but this year the players have taken more responsibility while performing their roles, skipper MS Dhoni said on Wednesday.

CSK regained the top spot with a convincing seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, making short work of a challenging 172-run target.

Having finished seventh in the points table last year, CSK are on a roll, having won five of the six matches played.

Asked about team's impressive performance right from the beginning, Dhoni listed out a number of reasons.

"Whenever you start the tournament, you may or may not face issues in playing XI. The earlier you settle the better. Another factor was for 5-6 months, we were out of cricket. Nothing was allowed. That also makes it difficult. Change of quarantine, was slightly longer. Lot of factors," said Dhoni.

"Overall, if I have to sum it up, the players have taken more responsibility this year."

Dhoni also said keeping the dressing room a happy place is important.

"You will be facing adverse things but ultimately it boils down to how each individual rises to the occasion and gives the extra 10 percent for the team. Last 8-10 years, we've not changed lot of players so they know our approach," he said.

"Also, we appreciate the players not playing a lot. Only way you can put it forward is having those nice interactions. Just try to have the frame of mind where if you get the opportunity you'll be ready.

"Keeping the dressing room atmosphere healthy is important. It's not an easy thing. When you're at the top level, you want to play. Have to give extra credit to the players who've not played so far," he explained.