- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Morris’ four keeps Kolkata Knight Riders down to 133-9
The South African quick equals his best figures in the competition
It was a contest between the basement dwellers and it was hard not to see why. The Rajasthan Royals, who were bottom of the table, took on the Kolkata Knight Riders, second from bottom, and the former came up with a tidy effort with the ball to keep their opponents down to a low total in Match 18 of this season’s IPL on Saturday night.
The Rajasthan Royals bowling attack, led by South African Chris Morris, the most expensive buy in the IPL, saw Kolkata Knight Riders muster a paltry 133-9 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Morris finished up with four for 23, as he equaled his best figures in the competition.
The only bright spots for the Knight Riders was a 26-ball 36 from Rahul Tripathi where he hit two sixes and a boundary, while Dinesh Karthik made 25 from 24 deliveries with four boundaries.
Andre Russell threatened at the back end when he smashed a six off Morris at the start of the 18th over but the 33-year-old had the measure of the West Indian yet again, getting him out for the fourth time in T20 cricket.
Put into bat, the Kolkata Knight Riders had more than a cautious start, going at a snail’s pace to reach 25 for one in the powerplay. Opener Shubman Gill was run out by Jos Buttler after scratching to a 19-ball 11 with one boundary.
Gill’s partner Nitish Rana too departed inside the first 10 overs after making 22 from 25 balls with a lone boundary and six. The Knight Riders were soon three down for 54 after pinch-hitter Sunil Narine was caught by Yashasvi Jaisawal off Jaydev Unadkat.
Captain Eoin Morgan's poor run continued as he was run out at the non-striker's' end by Morris.
Karthik and Tripathi then came up with a 33-run stand for the fifth wicket after which the wicketkeeper-batsman put on 23 runs with Russell.
james@khaleejtimes.com
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: RCB vs CSK is a clash of the titans
The current season is perhaps more crucial for RCB READ MORE
-
Football
Liverpool's Klopp bemoans missed opportunities...
Two more points dropped is a blow to Liverpool’s Champions... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
England edge France to win women's Six Nations
England and France are in the same group in next year’s Covid-... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Karthik delighted to see more players...
There are 12 cricketers from the state, playing for various... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli