IPL 2021: Morris’ four keeps Kolkata Knight Riders down to 133-9

The South African quick equals his best figures in the competition

It was a contest between the basement dwellers and it was hard not to see why. The Rajasthan Royals, who were bottom of the table, took on the Kolkata Knight Riders, second from bottom, and the former came up with a tidy effort with the ball to keep their opponents down to a low total in Match 18 of this season’s IPL on Saturday night.

The Rajasthan Royals bowling attack, led by South African Chris Morris, the most expensive buy in the IPL, saw Kolkata Knight Riders muster a paltry 133-9 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Morris finished up with four for 23, as he equaled his best figures in the competition.

The only bright spots for the Knight Riders was a 26-ball 36 from Rahul Tripathi where he hit two sixes and a boundary, while Dinesh Karthik made 25 from 24 deliveries with four boundaries.

Andre Russell threatened at the back end when he smashed a six off Morris at the start of the 18th over but the 33-year-old had the measure of the West Indian yet again, getting him out for the fourth time in T20 cricket.

Put into bat, the Kolkata Knight Riders had more than a cautious start, going at a snail’s pace to reach 25 for one in the powerplay. Opener Shubman Gill was run out by Jos Buttler after scratching to a 19-ball 11 with one boundary.

Gill’s partner Nitish Rana too departed inside the first 10 overs after making 22 from 25 balls with a lone boundary and six. The Knight Riders were soon three down for 54 after pinch-hitter Sunil Narine was caught by Yashasvi Jaisawal off Jaydev Unadkat.

Captain Eoin Morgan's poor run continued as he was run out at the non-striker's' end by Morris.

Karthik and Tripathi then came up with a 33-run stand for the fifth wicket after which the wicketkeeper-batsman put on 23 runs with Russell.

