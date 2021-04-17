- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Milne makes long-awaited debut for Mumbai Indians
The Kiwi pacer was part of the set-up previously in 2018
The Mumbai Indians have termed this season’s IPL as ‘Mission 2021.’ And they have brought in reinforcements with one of them being Adam Milne. The Kiwi fast bowler, who was part of the Mumbai Indians set-up previously, finally got a game on Saturday night.
Milne, who turned 29 earlier this week, on Tuesday, was handed the Mumbai Indians cap by skipper Rohit Sharma prior to the match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Milne replaced 20-year-old South African left-arm medium pacer Marco Jansen.
“We have made one change. We understand the conditions and it’s very important to back your skills. The last game was good for us. Adam Milne comes in place of (Marco) Jansen,” Rohit had said at the toss.
The fast and the furious @AdamMilne19 makes his #MI debut tonight! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MIvSRH #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/JrRwF6yiEr— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 17, 2021
"It is good to have Jimmy Neesham for the first time in the MI squad and Adam Milne who has been part of Mumbai before as well. Good to have him back as well,” Rohit has said previously, ahead of the tournament opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, last week.
Milne, who played a pivotal role in New Zealand finishing runners-up at the 2015 World Cup, had been bought by the Mumbai Indians for Rs.3.2 crore after facing a stiff challenge from Rajasthan Royals at the mini-auction held in February. He was the first buy by the five-time champions, who had released Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson and Mitchell McCleneghan this season.
Milne was initially bought by the Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement for Australian pacer Pat Cummins in 2018.
Milne previously played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, featuring in five matches and taking four wickets.
Milne has played 23 T20 Internationals, taking 28 wickets. He has played 110 T20s and returned 124 scalps.
james@khaleejtimes.com
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: In-form RCB firm favourites against...
RCB look formidable this season READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Don't know how we will react if we win...
RCB has won both their games so far this season READ MORE
-
Cricket
West Ham suffer top-four blow in defeat at...
Newcastle moved nine points clear of third-from-bottom Fulham READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Indian coach Shastri impressed by Chahar
The medium pacer could be in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup to... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires...
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch