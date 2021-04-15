- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Miller gets his chance to shine in Stokes' absence
Miller got only one game when the tournament was staged in the UAE last year
Ben Stokes’ injury has opened the door for David Miller in the Rajasthan Royals’ line-up and the South African will probably slot in at No.4 behind openers Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra and skipper Sanju Samson.
Stokes, England’s talismanic all-rounder was ruled out for the remainder of the IPL after playing only one match, following a finger injury he suffered during their tournament opener against the Punjab Kings, the other day.
Miller, who plied his trade for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) from 2012 to 2019, was bought by the Rajasthan Royals during the IPL auction ahead of last season.
He got only one game when the tournament was staged in the UAE last year, their opening fixture against the Chennai Super Kings.
Despite that, the Rajasthan Royals kept faith in him and retained the left-hander for this edition. Stokes’s absence will be a massive void to fill but Miller has been in good form lately in the T20I series as well as the ODI series for South Africa.
And the Royals will be hoping if he can replicate the same form that saw the 31-year-old crack a 38-ball century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2013 edition of the IPL.
-
Tennis
Rublev stuns king of clay Nadal at Monte Carlo...
It was only the second time in 16 appearances in Monte Carlo that... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Chahar hails Dhoni after match-winning...
Chahar has flourished under MS Dhoni's captaincy READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: All hail 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja
The all-rounder has effected the most run outs in IPL history READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires...
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch