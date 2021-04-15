IPL 2021: Miller gets his chance to shine in Stokes' absence

Miller got only one game when the tournament was staged in the UAE last year

Ben Stokes’ injury has opened the door for David Miller in the Rajasthan Royals’ line-up and the South African will probably slot in at No.4 behind openers Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra and skipper Sanju Samson.

Stokes, England’s talismanic all-rounder was ruled out for the remainder of the IPL after playing only one match, following a finger injury he suffered during their tournament opener against the Punjab Kings, the other day.

Miller, who plied his trade for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) from 2012 to 2019, was bought by the Rajasthan Royals during the IPL auction ahead of last season.

He got only one game when the tournament was staged in the UAE last year, their opening fixture against the Chennai Super Kings.

Despite that, the Rajasthan Royals kept faith in him and retained the left-hander for this edition. Stokes’s absence will be a massive void to fill but Miller has been in good form lately in the T20I series as well as the ODI series for South Africa.

And the Royals will be hoping if he can replicate the same form that saw the 31-year-old crack a 38-ball century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2013 edition of the IPL.