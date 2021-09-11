IPL 2021: MI welcome skipper Rohit, Bumrah, Suryakumar as they arrive in Abu Dhabi
The 14th season of the IPL will resume on September 19 in Dubai
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav along with their families arrived in UAE on Saturday for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
They will now undergo six days of quarantine and then will link up with the Mumbai Indians squad. Rohit, Surya and Bumrah tested negative for COVID-19 before departure from Manchester and after arrival in Abu Dhabi.
Mumbai Indians shared a picture of Rohit with his wife Ritika as the side welcomed their skipper ahead of IPL.
“CAPTAIN Aala Re! Welcome home, Ro, Ritika and Sammy,” Mumbai Indians tweeted.
“It’s BOOM o’clock in Abu Dhabi. Welcome back, JB & Sanjana,” it added.
Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians flew in Rohit, Bumrah and Suryakumar along with their families on a charter flight from Manchester to Abu Dhabi.
Chennai Super Kings players are also expected to land in Dubai on Saturday. “Now that the Test match is off, we are looking to get the CSK boys into Dubai tomorrow,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ANI on Friday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is also arranging a charter flight to get Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj into Dubai on Sunday morning, ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
The 14th season of the IPL, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
Cricket
