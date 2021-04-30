- EVENTS
IPL 2021: McCullum to overhaul top-order to revive KKR campaign
Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw smashed 82 off 41 balls to set the tone for his team's seven-wicket victory
Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum criticised the top-order’s slow batting in Thursday’s defeat against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said changes were likely in the team to revive their campaign.
The top three of Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi combined to score 77 runs off 67 balls, failing to take advantage of a new ball and field restrictions as Kolkata posted a below-par 154-6.
Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw smashed 82 off 41 balls to set the tone for his team’s seven-wicket victory with 21 balls remaining.
“It’s very, very disappointing,” McCullum said after two-time champions Kolkata slumped to their fifth defeat in seven matches.
“What we saw from Prithvi Shaw was the perfect template of how we want to play.
“You’re not always going to be able to hit every ball for four or six, but you can have the intent to do so, particularly when you’re given a free licence.”
Famed for his aggressive batting during his playing days, the former New Zealand captain said he and Kolkata skipper Eoin Morgan had asked the batsmen to try and score briskly.
“Unfortunately we’re not quite getting that. We’re certainly not getting it in the abundance that we need,” McCullum said.
“It’s very difficult if you don’t play shots to score runs, and unfortunately we didn’t play enough shots. It’s become a bit of a theme.”
Kolkata face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match on Monday and McCullum said there would be personnel change.
“A saying that I’ve used throughout my career is that ‘If you can’t change a man, change the man’,” said the coach.
“So we’ll probably have to make some changes and try and bring in some fresh personnel who will hopefully take the game on a bit more.”
Cricket
