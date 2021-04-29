- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Match referee Nayyar, umpire Menon leave bubble
Menon, a resident of Indore, left the bubble after his wife and mother tested positive for Covid-19
Match referee Manu Nayyar left the Indian Premier League (IPL) bio-bubble in Ahmedabad following the death of his mother.
Nayyar last officiated in Tuesday's match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The cause of death of Nayyar's mother could not be confirmed.
Earlier in the day, India's top umpire Nitin Menon pulled out of the lucrative league after his family was struck by a couple of Covid-19 cases, while Australian umpire Paul Reiffel's attempt at leaving hit a dead end because of his country's suspension of air travel with India.
Menon, a resident of Indore, left the IPL bio-bubble after his wife and mother tested positive for Covid-19.
Menon is the only Indian in the ICC elite panel of umpires and was recently praised for his work during India's home series against England.
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Match referee Nayyar, umpire Menon...
Menon, a resident of Indore, left the bubble after his wife and... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Punjab Kings face tough RCB test
Virat Kohli's team have won five of their six matches this season READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Birthday boy Russell helps KKR recover...
The West Indian all-rounder scores an unbeaten 27-ball 45 READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: De Kock guides Mumbai Indians past...
It was a third win for the Mumbai Indians, while the Rajasthan Royals ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Suspension of arrivals...
Earlier, all flights from India to the UAE had been suspended for 10... READ MORE
-
News
Revealed: How much rain UAE received on Wednesday
According to the NCM, there have been some cloud-seeding operations... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Deaths, critical cases decrease...
The UAE’s mortality rate from the virus is 0.3 per cent — ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man arrested for killing motorist in hit-...
The accused caused the death by accident, but fled the scene, leaving ... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another jackpot
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
17 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
11 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli