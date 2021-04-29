IPL 2021: Match referee Nayyar, umpire Menon leave bubble

Menon, a resident of Indore, left the bubble after his wife and mother tested positive for Covid-19

Match referee Manu Nayyar left the Indian Premier League (IPL) bio-bubble in Ahmedabad following the death of his mother.

Nayyar last officiated in Tuesday's match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The cause of death of Nayyar's mother could not be confirmed.

Earlier in the day, India's top umpire Nitin Menon pulled out of the lucrative league after his family was struck by a couple of Covid-19 cases, while Australian umpire Paul Reiffel's attempt at leaving hit a dead end because of his country's suspension of air travel with India.

Menon, a resident of Indore, left the IPL bio-bubble after his wife and mother tested positive for Covid-19.

Menon is the only Indian in the ICC elite panel of umpires and was recently praised for his work during India's home series against England.