IPL 2021: KL Rahul diagnosed with acute appendicitis, transferred to hospital
Rahul currently holds the Orange Cap in the ongoing season
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings on Sunday informed that their skipper KL Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis.
The Punjab skipper had complained of severe abdomen pain on Saturday night and as a result, he was taken to the hospital for scans.
“KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis,” Punjab Kings said in an official statement.
“It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same,” he added.
KL Rahul currently holds the Orange Cap in the ongoing season as he has scored 331 runs from seven matches.
Punjab Kings is currently at the fifth position in the points table with 6 points from 7 games. The side will next take on Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium later today.
In the last game against RCB, Rahul had played a knock of 91 as his side gained a victory by 34 runs over Virat Kohli’s side.
