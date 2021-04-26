IPL 2021: KKR restrict Punjab to 123/9

Punjab Kings batting order collapsed despite an impressive start from their openers

A brilliant bowling performance from the Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Punjab Kings to 123 for nine in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Ahmedabad on Monday.

After being put into bat, the Punjab Kings batting order collapsed despite an impressive start from their openers KL Rahul (19, 20 balls 2 fours, 1 six) and Mayank Agarwal (31, 34 balls, 1 four, 2 sixes).

The two batsmen shared 36 runs for the opening wicket in 5.4 overs, but Rahul’s dismissal sparked a Punjab batting collapse.

Young pace bowler Prasidh Krishna (3/30) was the most successful bowler, but others also made a big impact.

Shivam Mavi (1/13), Pat Cummins (2/31), Sunil Narina (2/22) and Varun Chakravarthy (1/24) kept the pressure on the Punjab Kings.

If not for a late-order cameo from Chris Jordan (30, 18 balls, 1 four, 3 sixes), the Punjab Kings would have even struggled to reach the 100-mark in their innings.