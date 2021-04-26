- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: KKR restrict Punjab to 123/9
Punjab Kings batting order collapsed despite an impressive start from their openers
A brilliant bowling performance from the Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Punjab Kings to 123 for nine in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Ahmedabad on Monday.
After being put into bat, the Punjab Kings batting order collapsed despite an impressive start from their openers KL Rahul (19, 20 balls 2 fours, 1 six) and Mayank Agarwal (31, 34 balls, 1 four, 2 sixes).
The two batsmen shared 36 runs for the opening wicket in 5.4 overs, but Rahul’s dismissal sparked a Punjab batting collapse.
Young pace bowler Prasidh Krishna (3/30) was the most successful bowler, but others also made a big impact.
Shivam Mavi (1/13), Pat Cummins (2/31), Sunil Narina (2/22) and Varun Chakravarthy (1/24) kept the pressure on the Punjab Kings.
If not for a late-order cameo from Chris Jordan (30, 18 balls, 1 four, 3 sixes), the Punjab Kings would have even struggled to reach the 100-mark in their innings.
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ponting aware of the 'grim situation'...
Ponting says Covid-19 has dominated the conversations within his team READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Cummins donates $50,000 to India's...
Cummins hoped his donation would make a difference in its own little... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: RCB look to bounce back against Delhi
RCB face Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on Tuesday READ MORE
-
Football
Mentally strong team will win La Liga, says...
Atletico raced 10 points clear at the top in January but a dismal run ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires...
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested