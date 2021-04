IPL 2021: KKR announce merchandise tie-up

The IPL will be held behind closed doors across six venues in India from April 9 to May 30

Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders announced sportswear brand ''WROGN ACTIVE'' as their official merchandise and lifestyle partner.

"As fan interactions with live sport remain limited through the pandemic, the role of merchandise plays an even more critical role in maintaining emotional connect between fan and team," founder and director of USPL, the parent company of WROGN ACTIVE, Anjana Reddy said in a statement.

WROGN is also official merchandise partner of IPL team Delhi Capitals and was kit partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020 season.

Speaking on the association with WROGN, Venky Mysore, CEO & MD, Kolkata Knight Riders, said, “KKR has always had a strong commitment towards their fans and it’s great to work with a brand that understands our values. WROGN has an incredible retail network in the country which will make the KKR merchandise readily available to all the fans. With WROGN we have found an apt partner who will help us connect KKR fans and the amazing merchandise awaiting them this season”.

After the last edition of IPL was held successfully in the UAE in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the IPL 2021 returns to India and will be held behind closed doors across six venues from April 9 to May 30.