IPL 2021: Karthik delighted to see more players from Tamil Nadu

There are 12 cricketers from the state, playing for various franchises this season

Dinesh Karthik is a veteran in the Indian Premier League, most recently joining an elite club to become only the third cricketer to play 200 matches after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. And the wicketkeeper-batsman, who hails from Chennai in Tamil Nadu, was delighted to see many players from his state be a part of the most popular franchise league.

There are 12 cricketers from Tamil Nadu, playing for various IPL franchises this season. Karthik and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy are part of the Kolkata Knight Riders, while the trio of N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore and C Hari Nishaanth are part of the Chennai Super Kings set up.

The Delhi Capitals have off-spinner R Ashwin and M Siddharth, while Murugan Ashwin and Shahrukh Khan ply their trade for the Punjab Kings.

Washington Sundar is part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, while T Natarajan and Vijay Shankar represent Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Oh, most definitely,” Karthik replied when asked about how happy he was to see more players from Tamil Nadu doing well in the tournament.

“I was really, really happy to see how Shahrukh is going,” said Karthik.

“I think just the fact that there are so many players from Tamil Nadu, there are about 13 (12) of them playing right now in different IPL teams. I’m just happy to see them,” he added.

The 35-year-old, who has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20 Internationals, hoped to see more players get a gig in the playing XI but also underlined the importance of them getting the exposure and the learning experience which they can use when the return to domestic cricket.

“I would love to see a lot more players playing in the XI but at this point in time, just for them to rub shoulders with the best in the business is something that I think they will really enjoy and learn a lot from so that when they come back into the domestic circuit, I think they should be able to carry forward the knowledge and the confidence moving forward in those tournaments,” said Karthik, who made his debut for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008, before going on to ply his trade for Kings XI Punjab and the Mumbai Indians. He returned to the Delhi Daredevils and then went on to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions before joining the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018.

