IPL 2021: Jadeja, Pujara, Moeen Ali arrive in Dubai, to undergo six-day quarantine
13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and Moeen Ali on Sunday arrived in Dubai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
The boys will now undergo a six-day quarantine and join the rest of the squad members who are already in the IPL 2021 bubble.
“En-coming. 4 times the joy today at Whistles Kingdom!” CSK tweeted.
Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj also arrived in Dubai on Sunday ahead of the resumption of the IPL 2021. The duo will now undergo six-day mandatory quarantine and then they both will join the team bubble in Dubai.
With the final Test between India and England in Manchester cancelled, IPL franchises on Friday got in touch with charter companies to fly out their players from Manchester to UAE for the resumption of the cash-rich league.
The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings.
In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi. The BCCI has decided to do away with contact tracing devices for the UAE leg, starting on September 19
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Jadeja, Pujara, Moeen Ali arrive in...
13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Kohli, Siraj arrive in Dubai, to...
The BCCI has informed all franchises that every player coming in from ... READ MORE
-
Sports
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' players arrive in Dubai
The cricketers will quarantine for 6 days, during which they will... READ MORE
-
Sports
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals’ player Chris...
Sources confirm the player's unavailability for the remainder of the... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: Second set of plans...
University graduates will be paid Dh8,000 per month during the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE frontline heroes' kids get full school...
The programme covers the cost of tuition, laptops and transportation... READ MORE
-
Business
EIA trims global oil demand, price forecast
The US authority said as it revised downward its price outlook for... READ MORE
-
Legal View
Golden Visa: Insurance, work permit must for pvt...
Find out what the law says about employers who don't meet these... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents