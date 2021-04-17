IPL 2021: Indian coach Shastri impressed by Chahar

The medium pacer could be in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup to be held in India later this year

Chennai Super Kings medium pacer Deepak Chahar polished off the top and middle order of the Punjab Kings to render the eighth fixture of this season’s IPL, a no contest. The 28-year-old snapped up four wickets for 13, his best figures in the IPL, to restrict the Punjab Kings to a paltry 106-8, the fourth lowest first innings total at the Wankhede Stadium. His victims were opener Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda.

Dream spell delivered! Some cherry highs from yesterday's outing with the ball. #WhistlePodu #Yellove @deepak_chahar9 pic.twitter.com/c3N80ajL5C — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 17, 2021

And Indian coach Ravi Shastri was left mighty impressed by Chahar, who has played 13 T20 Internationals for India, and has taken 18 wickets, with a best of 6 for 7, the best bowling figures internationally, in the format.

“Proven fact. Genuine swing both ways with control can undo the best. Super variations. Brilliant @deepak_chahar9 #CSKvsPBKS @IPL #IPL2021 @ChennaiIPL” tweeted Shastri.

Meanwhile, former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad tweeted: MS Dhoni playing his 200th match for @ChennaiIPL. CSK and Dhoni a better love story than twilight. Deepak Chahar making Chennai go Whistle Podu.”

Chahar could put himself in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup to be held in India in October-November. He holds the record for the best bowling figures in T20 Internationals — 6 or 7 against Bangladesh in the 2019-2020 season. He has played 13 T20 Internationals and has taken 18 wickets with an economy of 7.56. In those 13 matches for India, Chahar has taken nine wickets in the powerplay overs at an economy of 7.14.

