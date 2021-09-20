IPL 2021: I will play for RCB until my retirement, says Kohli
Kohli had announced that he would step down as the captain of RCB after the 2021 IPL season
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is only getting better with each passion season and as a result, it is a big motivation for him to keep improving his game.
RCB will resume their IPL 2021 campaign later today against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
“The IPL is only getting better so what drives me is to keep getting better as a cricketer and individual. Getting a chance to play with world-class cricketers every year is a great learning curve for me. Sport finishes at some stage, but learning never stops and I totally look to keep stepping up and improving my game every year because the IPL is only getting better,” said Kohli.
Kohli on Sunday had announced that he would step down as the captain of RCB after the completion of the 2021 edition of the IPL.
Kohli, one of the most decorated players of the franchise, will continue to be part of the RCB squad.
“It has been a great and inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years. It wasn’t an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise,” he said in an official statement.
“The RCB family remains close to my heart as we continue to strive to achieve excellence. As I have mentioned previously in many occasions, I will only play for RCB until my retirement from the game of cricket,” he added.
Monday’s match against KKR will be Kohli’s 200th game in the IPL. Talking about his journey with RCB, Kohli said: “Again, you think of these things, you look back at the journey and you feel grateful that you have been able to play for one franchise for so long. It is loyality that has been very special to me and it has been a very strong bond. Mutual respect and love, care, something that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”
When asked about the rivalry with KKR, Kohli said: “Like any side in the competition, KKR is a very strong side. We need to be at the top of our game, we have played well against them in the last couple of seasons and something we want to continue going ahead as well. We have some good memories and momentum but it does not mean we do not start with the same intent.”
