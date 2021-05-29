- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021 has been moved to UAE, confirms BCCI
The tournament dates are yet to be finalised.
The Indian Premier League 2021 season has been moved to the UAE, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said.
The tournament dates are yet to be finalised.
However, according to a previous report, the tournament may tentatively resume on September 18 or 19 with as many as 10 double-headers expected to be played during a three-week window.
The final might be held on October 9 or 10, the report added.
The league, which was being played in India, was suspended in early May after many players tested positive.
"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind," the cricket board had said earlier while suspending the tournament in India.
IPL has been moved to UAE for this season: Vice-President BCCI Rajeev Shukla to ANI pic.twitter.com/wqEukw6KGP— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021
-
Cricket
IPL 2021 has been moved to UAE, confirms BCCI
The tournament dates are yet to be finalised. READ MORE
-
Football
Nike claim of split over sex assault probe a...
Neymar denied the accusation, and said Nike had nevertheless... READ MORE
-
Football
Nike says it ended deal with Neymar amid assault...
The soccer superstar has denied the accusation and called... READ MORE
-
Football
Austria defender Alaba signs for Real Madrid
Alaba is the club’s first signing for the next campaign READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021 has been moved to UAE, confirms BCCI
The tournament dates are yet to be finalised. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Worldwide Covid-19 cases cross 169m, death toll...
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest ... READ MORE
-
News
Will Smith sends adorable gifts to Sheikh...
The Crown Prince took to Instagram to thank the Hollywood actor for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US, India united in tackling Covid-19, says...
Blinken said the partnership between the United States and India is... READ MORE