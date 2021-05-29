Cricket
IPL 2021 has been moved to UAE, confirms BCCI

May 29, 2021

The tournament dates are yet to be finalised.


The Indian Premier League 2021 season has been moved to the UAE, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said.

However, according to a previous report, the tournament may tentatively resume on September 18 or 19 with as many as 10 double-headers expected to be played during a three-week window.

The final might be held on October 9 or 10, the report added.

The league, which was being played in India, was suspended in early May after many players tested positive.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind," the cricket board had said earlier while suspending the tournament in India.




