Filed on October 2, 2021 | Last updated on October 2, 2021 at 12.32 am

IPL 2021: Happy that we could get over the line, says KL Rahul

Punjab beat KKR by five wickets to keep playoff hopes alive

KL Rahul steered Punjab Kings to a nail-biting five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, keeping their hopes alive for a playoff place in the Indian Premier League.

KKR looked set for a big total in Dubai with Venkatesh Iyer smashing 67 off 49 balls but Punjab restricted them to 165 for 7 with England captain Eoin Morgan out for two.

Punjab were without Chris Gayle who announced his departure from the IPL on Friday with coronavirus “bubble fatigue” and to prepare for the Twenty20 World Cup.

But the openers made a good start before Mayank Agarwal departed for 40, caught at cover by Morgan — having dropped him in the first over — off Varun Chakravarthy.

Nicholas Pooran fell for 12, Aiden Markram for 18 and Deepak Hooda for three but Rahul held his nerve with a commanding 67 off 55 balls.

Rahul looked out with 10 balls left but Rahul Tripathi, taking what appeared to be a spectacular diving catch, was adjudged by the third umpire to have grounded the ball.

Rahul was finally caught a few balls later.

A look at the Points Table after Match 45 of #VIVOIPL.



Which two teams do you reckon will join #CSK and #DelhiCapitals out there? pic.twitter.com/AuxGtgMXtk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2021

With four needed off four, Shahrukh Khan heaved the ball to the fence where Tripathi fumbled it over the rope.

“We didn’t field as well, put catches down. We probably had a par score on the wicket. Kings played well, we fought back, but catches have cost us,” Morgan said.

Punjab’s win takes them to fifth, level on 10 points with fourth-placed KKR and Mumbai Indians in sixth. The top four teams will go through to the playoffs.

“We are used to this, but I’ll take the two points. We played brilliantly and smartly. We realised it was a decent wicket. There wasn’t much spin. Really happy that we could get over the line. Obviously, I would want to finish games,” Rahul said.