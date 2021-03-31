- EVENTS
IPL 2021: Gavaskar backs Mumbai Indians to win third straight title
I think Mumbai Indians will be hard to beat. We have seen their players coming to form, Gavaskar said
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that Mumbai Indians (MI) are the favourites to win the Indian Premier League this season as well.
MI are the two-time defending champions and have a very strong team that comprises heavyweight Indian and international players.
"I think Mumbai Indians will be hard to beat. We have seen their players coming to form. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, the way they batted. Mumbai Indian players, who took part in this T20I series and ODI series (vs England), have shown they are in good form," Gavaskar said while speaking on Star Sports.
While their bowling line-up is spearheaded by India's Jasprit Bumrah and New Zealand's Tent Boult, they have a power-packed batting line led by skipper Rohit Sharma.
An additional bonus for them this season is all-rounder Hardik Pandya's return to bowling.
The right-armer bowled 17 overs in the T20 International series against England that was won by India 3-2.
He also bowled a nine-over spell in the third and final ODI that was economical and played a key role in helping India seal the series.
"The way Hardik Pandya has come to the party not just for Mumbai Indians, it was important for Indian cricket to see him bowl nine overs," Gavaskar said.
"It means he is ready to play nine overs. It (the World Test Championship final) is going to be in June, there is still time for that but the way he has come back is very good for Mumbai and Indian cricket."
