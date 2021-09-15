IPL 2021: First match is key to Delhi Capitals' success, says Kaif
Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said the first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second half of the IPL season will be very crucial for the franchise.
Kaif said that the first match will set the tone for the rest of the tournament.
“There has been a big break after the first half of the IPL, but we are fortunate that most of the players have been playing international cricket regularly. We have a well-balanced side as there are players with international cricket experience and domestic players, who have been putting in good performances. The first match is going to be crucial for us. Our performance in the first match will set the momentum for us,” Kaif said.
The former Indian batsman added that the roles of some of the players in the Delhi Capitals team may change because of the change in venue from India to UAE.
“We played well in India and now we have to carry forward our performance here in the UAE. The roles for some of the players compared to the first half of the IPL may change because the conditions are different here,” he said.
“We have to start afresh in the second half of the tournament. We are looking to get used to the conditions here in the next few days and also play a couple of practice matches.”
Kaif said regular captain Shreyas Iyer’s comeback is the biggest plus for the team.
“There are not many changes to the squad as compared to the first half of the tournament. However, the biggest plus for us is that Shreyas Iyer is back in the squad. He is a fantastic player and he’s been playing well for us in the last couple of seasons. We are looking forward to seeing him play this season,” he said.
The Delhi Capitals, who were leading the standings with 12 points when the season was suspended in May, will take on the bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (two points) on September 22 when the IPL resumes.
