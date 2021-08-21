Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

IPL 2021: First batch of Delhi Capitals players arrive in UAE

IANS/Dubai
Filed on August 21, 2021
Delhi Capitals players after their arrival in Dubai. — Twitter

The players will be in a hard quarantine for six days, according to the rules


Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra was among the Delhi Capitals' (DC) players to arrive here ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021 which is set to resume next month after being suspended in May due to emergence of Covid-19 cases.

"A few members of the Delhi Capitals' squad, which included leg-spinner Amit Mishra, all-rounder Lalit Yadav, domestic players Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Ripal Patel and Vishnu Vinod arrived in Dubai on Saturday, 21 August 2021 for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season. The players will stay in quarantine following BCCI and IPL protocols," said Delhi Capitals in a statement.

The players will be in a hard quarantine for six days, according to the rules.

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 22 September 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in their first match on the resumption of the season.

The franchise is leading the points table, having won six of the eight matches it has played. DC 12 points, two more than Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210820&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829956&Ref=AR&profile=1051 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1051,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 