The English opener's maiden T20 century sees the Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs

Jos Buttler joked that his first T20 hundred will finally put an end to former England skipper Alastair Cook from teasing him.

The explosive opener whipped up a feast, cracking a brilliant century to help the Rajasthan Royals sink Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 28 of the IPL in New Delhi on Sunday.

The English opener coshed a sumptuous 124 from 64 deliveries, garnished with 11 boundaries and eight sixes as the inaugural champions won by 55 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

“I spent the most of my career in the middle order, where hundreds are not easy to come by. I can finally stop getting Alastair Cook telling me, 'I've got one more T20 hundred than you',” Buttler told the host broadcaster during the innings break. Cook has one hundred to his name in 32 matches, while Buttler’s first came in his 282nd game.

Chasing a stiff target of 221 following Buttler’s maiden IPL ton and captain Sanju Samson’s 48 from 33 balls with four fours and two sixes, Sunrisers Hyderabad could only muster 165-8.

Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman snapped up three wickets for 20, while South African quick Chris Morris too picked up three wickets, conceding 29 runs.

The Royals’ third win saw them jump from seventh to fifth on the table, while Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered their sixth defeat and third on the trot to be rooted at the foot of the table.

The biggest talking point was Sunrisers Hyderabad dropping David Warner for this game in order to give them more flexibility when it came to the team combination. The Australian was replaced as captain by New Zealander Kane Williamson, in the build-up to this match. Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi replaced Warner.

The Sunrisers made two more changes with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Abdul Samad slotting back in for Siddarth Kaul and Jagadeesha Suchith.

The Royals had two changes with Kartik Tyagi coming in Jaydev Unadkat, who was rested, while Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat was handed his first Royals cap and replaced Shivam Dube.

The Rajasthan Royals take on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, while Sunrisers Hyderabad face a stiff test against reigning champions the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

