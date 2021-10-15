Cricket
IPL 2021 final: Chennai beat Kolkata to win fourth title

Reuters/Dubai
Filed on October 15, 2021

Chennai amassed 192-3 with opener Faf du Plessis anchoring their innings with 86 off 59 balls

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings claimed their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a comfortable 27-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Dubai on Friday.

Put into bat, Chennai amassed 192-3 with opener Faf du Plessis anchoring their innings with 86 off 59 balls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad made 32, while Robin Uthappa (31) and Moeen Ali (37 not out) chipped in with useful cameos.

Kolkata, led by England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan, got off to a flying start with a 91-run stand between openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer before wheels came off their innings and they finished on 165-9.

Morgan made four and only four Kolkata batsmen managed double digit scores.

Shardul Thakur returned 3-38, while Ravindra Jadeja claimed 2-37 and took two stunning catches to hurt Kolkata.




