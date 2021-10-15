IPL 2021 final: Chennai beat Kolkata to win fourth title
Chennai amassed 192-3 with opener Faf du Plessis anchoring their innings with 86 off 59 balls
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings claimed their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a comfortable 27-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Dubai on Friday.
Put into bat, Chennai amassed 192-3 with opener Faf du Plessis anchoring their innings with 86 off 59 balls.
Ruturaj Gaikwad made 32, while Robin Uthappa (31) and Moeen Ali (37 not out) chipped in with useful cameos.
Kolkata, led by England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan, got off to a flying start with a 91-run stand between openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer before wheels came off their innings and they finished on 165-9.
Fantastic FOUR!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2021
The @msdhoni-led @ChennaiIPL beat #KKR by 27 runs in the #VIVOIPL #Final & clinch their 4th IPL title. #CSKvKKR
A round of applause for @KKRiders, who are the runners-up of the season.
Scorecard https://t.co/JOEYUSwYSt pic.twitter.com/PQGanwi3H3
Morgan made four and only four Kolkata batsmen managed double digit scores.
Shardul Thakur returned 3-38, while Ravindra Jadeja claimed 2-37 and took two stunning catches to hurt Kolkata.
-
Cricket
Dubai: Chennai beat Kolkata in final to win...
Chennai amassed 192-3 with opener Faf du Plessis anchoring their... READ MORE
-
Sports
Rashid bin Humaid backs UAE team players
The UAE Football Association chairman said that their losses in some... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Exclusive: Selectors must give Ruturaj Gaikwad an ...
Former Maharashtra coach Surendra Bhave reveals how Gaikwad became a... READ MORE
-
Sports
T20 World Cup: Azam confident Pakistan can beat...
The arch-rivals will square off at the Dubai International Cricket... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Dubai: Chennai beat Kolkata in final to win...
Chennai amassed 192-3 with opener Faf du Plessis anchoring their... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Sheikh Mansoor leads White Cane March
The International White Cane Day is observed worldwide on Oct 15 to... READ MORE
-
Europe
UK leaders shocked, devastated by lawmaker Amess' ...
The British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday in a church. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full capacity attendance allowed at Makkah,...
Masks no longer required in Saudi Arabia’s open spaces as curbs ... READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee gains against UAE dirham on foreign fund inflows
14 October 2021
Jobs
British Airways hiring cabin crew; salary Dh141,000 a year
15 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Taiwan building inferno leaves 46 dead, scores injured
14 October 2021
Aviation
Air India unions threaten to go on strike from next month