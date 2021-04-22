IPL 2021: Dube, Tewatia help RR make 177/9 against RCB

Captain Sanju Samson failed to convert his start again

Impressive knocks from Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia rescued the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday as the former champions overcame a poor start to post a competitive total of 177 for nine in their Indian Premier League clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai.

Having lost the first four wickets for only 43, Rajasthan were in danger of suffering a total batting collapse after the RCB had won the toss and put them in.

But the left-handed Dube (46, 32 balls, 5 fours and 2 sixes) showed immaculate touch and found a fearless partner in Riyan Parag (25, 16 balls, 4 fours).

Throwing caution to the wind, the two batsmen launched a stunning counter attack and revived the Rajasthan innings with a brilliant 69-run partnership off 39 balls.

Then Rahul Tewatia (40, 23 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) found the big shots at the backend of the innings to help the Royals put up a competitive total on the board.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj (3/27) was brilliant with the new ball, removing the dangerous Jos Buttler (8) and David Miller (0).

Captain Sanju Samson (21, 18 balls) failed to convert his start and the Royals were in all sorts of trouble after he fell to Washington Sundar.

But Dube, Tewatia and Parag played their part well in giving their team a chance against the unbeaten RCB.

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel (3/47), the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, made an impact with the ball again – even though he was a tad expensive on Thursday.