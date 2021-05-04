- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Didn't wish to compromise on safety of people, says Jay Shah
Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha tested positive on Tuesday after three cases had been recorded in two franchises on Monday
The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League has been postponed as the country battles the second Covid-19 wave. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has made it clear that safety of each and every person involved with the league was the priority.
Speaking to ANI, Shah said that keeping an eye on the current Covid-19 situation, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council decided to postpone the league.
“The BCCI and the IPL GC have unanimously decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice. We don’t wish to compromise the safety of the players, the people involved, the employees, the groundsmen, the match officials, every single person involved,” he said.
Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive on Tuesday morning after three cases had been recorded in two franchises on Monday.
While two of the members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent tested positive, two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive -- Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- forcing the BCCI to postpone the KKR-RCB game in Ahmedabad.
With Saha testing positive, the game on Tuesday evening between SRH and defending champions Mumbai Indians also needed to be postponed.
This made matters worse as the game between RCB and KKR had already been postponed and the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals was also set to be called off as the Chennai unit was in strict quarantine.
-
Global Sports
Indian badminton great Prakash Padukone...
Padukone is the first Indian to win the prestigious All England... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
IPL suspended for this season: BCCI Vice President
The board will look to reschedule the tournament, according to Vice... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021 shift to Mumbai possible after Covid-19...
The BCCI is considering shifting the remaining 31 matches of the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: RR-CSK match rescheduled after Balaji...
All CSK playing members have tested negative during their scheduled... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr private sector holiday in UAE...
Public sector holidays were announced earlier today. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel suspension extended until...
Passengers are not allowed on India-UAE flights operated by... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Offer prayers only in mosques, not streets,...
Special patrols will be deployed to ensure that worshippers don't... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE-Pakistan flights reduced; return fares begin...
A number of flights by UAE carriers have been cancelled from May 5 to ... READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
3 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
14 votes | 28 April 2021
News
UAE cloud seeding: Residents wake up to light, moderate rainfall in Capital