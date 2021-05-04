IPL 2021: Didn't wish to compromise on safety of people, says Jay Shah

Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha tested positive on Tuesday after three cases had been recorded in two franchises on Monday

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League has been postponed as the country battles the second Covid-19 wave. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has made it clear that safety of each and every person involved with the league was the priority.

Speaking to ANI, Shah said that keeping an eye on the current Covid-19 situation, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council decided to postpone the league.

“The BCCI and the IPL GC have unanimously decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice. We don’t wish to compromise the safety of the players, the people involved, the employees, the groundsmen, the match officials, every single person involved,” he said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive on Tuesday morning after three cases had been recorded in two franchises on Monday.

While two of the members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent tested positive, two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive -- Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- forcing the BCCI to postpone the KKR-RCB game in Ahmedabad.

With Saha testing positive, the game on Tuesday evening between SRH and defending champions Mumbai Indians also needed to be postponed.

This made matters worse as the game between RCB and KKR had already been postponed and the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals was also set to be called off as the Chennai unit was in strict quarantine.