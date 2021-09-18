IPL 2021: Dhoni sounds warning bells, seen whacking huge sixes in training
CSK shared the video of Dhoni taking the bowlers to cleaners in the practice game
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni might have not played cricket in the recent past but the former India captain is ready to display his magnificent strokeplay in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
The second half of the IPL is all set to resume on Sunday with Mumbai Indians and CSK locking horns against each other. Dhoni looks in good touch as he was seen whacking bowlers for huge sixes during the practice matches. The strokeplay was the combination of sheer power and impeccable timing as Dhoni smoked sixes in every part of the ground.
CSK on Saturday shared the video of Dhoni taking the bowlers to cleaners in the practice game.
“All arealayum Thala,” CSK tweeted.
Before the season got suspended earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL was proving to be unlike any other as three teams were storming ahead in the race to reach the playoffs --Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
These three teams are all but certain of reaching the playoffs after cementing the first three spots in the points table. Rishabh Pant-led DC has 12 points from 8 games and the side needs to win two more matches to cement a playoff spot.
CSK and RCB have 10 points each from seven games and they need to win three more out of their remaining seven matches to reach the playoff stage.
If there are no surprises, then it is safe to say that the battle will be between five teams to seal the fourth spot in the points table.
Currently, defending champions Mumbai Indians hold the fourth spot with eight points while the fifth and sixth-placed Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have six points each.
Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad are at the seventh and eighth places with four and two points respectively and both these teams face an uphill task to reach the playoff stage.
