- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Delhi pacer Nortje tests positive for Covid-19
Nortje was last seen in the ODI series against Pakistan
The Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje has tested positive for Covid-19. The pacer tested positive while undergoing quarantine.
Though the Delhi Capitals have yet to make an announcement, a source close to the team confirmed that the South African player had tested positive.
“He came in with a negative report, but has unfortunately tested positive now while undergoing quarantine,” the source said.
The BCCI SOP says a player/support staff, who tests positive for Covid-19, must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.
Nortje was last seen in the ODI series against Pakistan. The pacer played the first two ODIs against the Babar Azam-led side and then he made his way to India to take part in the IPL.
After landing in Mumbai, Nortje was undergoing seven days of mandatory quarantine. Before the start of the IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals received a big blow as spinner Axar Patel tested positive for Covid-19.
Also, regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out with a shoulder injury and Rishabh Pant was given the charge of Delhi Capitals.
In his first match as in-charge of Delhi Capitals, Pant saw his side defeat the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The Delhi Capitals will next take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. -- ANI
-
Motor Sports
Mercedes dominate practice in Imola as Verstappen ...
Bottas was quickest round the legendary Imola circuit in both sessions READ MORE
-
Tennis
Rublev stuns king of clay Nadal at Monte Carlo...
It was only the second time in 16 appearances in Monte Carlo that... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Chahar hails Dhoni after match-winning...
Chahar has flourished under MS Dhoni's captaincy READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: All hail 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja
The all-rounder has effected the most run outs in IPL history READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires...
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch