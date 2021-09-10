IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals will perform even better in UAE, says Steve Smith

Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 when the IPL resumes

Australian batting superstar Steve Smith believes the Delhi Capitals will perform even better than they did in the first half of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

When the cash-rich league was suspended in May due to Covid-19 cases in teams, Delhi were leading the table with 12 points from eight matches.

Smith, who has joined the Delhi Capitals pre-season camp in Dubai, believes that the team can do even better when the tournament resumes in UAE on September 19.

"We have to pick up from where we left off. We were playing some really good cricket, getting the results we were after. And I think we can do even better so we should be playing our best cricket in the back end of the tournament. You have to play well enough to get to the final, but hopefully, we can play our best cricket in the final," said Smith.

Delhi, chasing their first IPL title, will aim to reach their second straight final in UAE after losing last year’s title-decider to Mumbai Indians.

And Smith believes the return of regular captain Shreyas Iyer from an injury layoff has strengthened the team.

"It's been a few months since we have played together so we have to build again. We have a great squad and we have Shreyas Iyer back in the side as well, which adds a lot more to us. He's a quality player and good to see him back out in the park," the former Australian captain said.

Smith said that he's fortunate to be playing in the IPL despite the problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic across the world.

“It's been a very unique time in the world in the last 18 months. We've all had to work together to try and get through this and we have to continue to get through the situation,” he said.

“I am really fortunate to have a chance to come back for the second half of the tournament. I am looking forward to it. Delhi are sitting at a great spot on the table so hope that we can keep playing some great cricket and be there at the business end of the tournament."

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 when the IPL season resumes.