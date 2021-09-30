IPL 2021: Delhi back Ashwin after Warne's 'disgraceful' jibe
Ashwin had a verbal exchange with Morgan and Southee after he grabbed an extra run following a throw that ricocheted off his partner Pant's arm
Delhi Capitals leapt to Ravichandran Ashwin’s defence after Australian spin legend Shane Warne slammed the star all-rounder’s “disgraceful” single in a feisty Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter.
Ashwin had a verbal exchange with Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan and Tim Southee after he grabbed an extra run following a throw that ricocheted off his partner Rishabh Pant’s arm.
Usually a batsman avoids a run when the ball from a fielder hits him and deviates away because it is seen as against the spirit of cricket, although there are no rules stopping the batter getting the runs.
The retired Warne, who led Rajasthan Royals to victory in the inaugural edition of the popular Twenty20 tournament in 2008, told his 3.6 million followers on Twitter: “The world shouldn’t be divided on this topic and Ashwin.
“It’s pretty simple — it’s disgraceful and should never happen.
“Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again? I think (Morgan) had every right to nail him!”
But Delhi co-owner Parth Jindal hit back as he recalled the 2019 World Cup final when England were awarded four runs after Martin Guptill’s throw for New Zealand deflected off Ben Stokes’ bat to the boundary.
“So when the ball ricochets off Ben Stokes for 4 additional runs which single handedly allows England to win the 50 over World Cup there are no issues?” Jindal tweeted, calling the criticism of Ashwin “hypocrisy at its best”.
Pant, the Delhi captain, said the run was in the “spirit of the game” and described the incident as “part and parcel” of cricket after Tuesday’s match in the UAE.
Kolkata wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik had tried to cool down tempers.
“I do not think Morgan appreciates that he is someone when the ball hits the batter, he expects them not to run because of the spirit of cricket,” Karthik, who is Ashwin’s former India teammate, told reporters.
“It is a very grey area, a very interesting topic. I have my own opinion on it, but I can just say I am happy to play peacemaker.”
Ashwin later exacted a small measure of revenge when he got Morgan out for nought with his off-spin in Kolkata’s chase, but the Indian ultimately ended up on the losing side.
Ashwin was involved in another spirit-of-cricket debate two years earlier in the IPL when he controversially ran out England’s Jos Buttler while the batsman was backing up at the non-striker’s end.
While legitimate, the so-called Mankad dismissal is widely considered unsporting.
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Delhi back Ashwin after Warne's...
Ashwin had a verbal exchange with Morgan and Southee after he grabbed ... READ MORE
-
Sports
Qatar to host F1 race for first time in November
It will be followed by the inaugural Saudi Arabian GP on December 5... READ MORE
-
Football
'Anything is possible' for United as Ronaldo...
Solskjaer badly needed three points after a run of three defeats in... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ashwin hits back in overthrow spat,...
Ashwin riled the Kolkata Knight Riders players when he took a run... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Live: Gala event tonight will be...
Khaleej Times will be live-streaming the gala opening ceremony on our ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: What a ride on Dubai Metro to Expo 2020...
The stunning Expo station, which opens tomorrow, will provide direct... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo: Special immigration counters for families...
The authority tweeted images of children posing for photographs in... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo opening event to feature 910 artists on...
The star-studded ceremony will be streamed live to more... READ MORE
Telecom
UAE: WhatsApp calls start working for some users
29 September 2021
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Galadari Brothers to give 6-day leave
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: Glass skywalk coming up near Burj Khalifa
29 September 2021
News
UAE: Expat enters raffle just hours before draw, wins Dh1 million
30 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony