IPL 2021: Defeat has come at the right time for us, says Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore's four-game win streak put to an end by Chennai Super Kings

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had had a dream start this season, stringing together four victories and being the only unbeaten side. They had not put a foot wrong and were on the brink of becoming the first franchise since the Rajasthan Royals since 2015, to notch five wins. But it was not to be as two-time champions Chennai Super Kings put an end to that run, inflicting a 69-run defeat at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

But rather than cry over the spilled milk, Virat Kohli, the RCB captain, took a different view and said that it probably was a good thing to have a defeat early on than at the business end of the competition.

“You have to look at it the right way. It's come at the right time for us,” Kohli told the host broadcaster.

“You have to understand the things that went wrong. I think this is positive feedback for our side. It's good to get a performance like this out of the way early in the season. We were there most of the moments in the game, but the key ones we lost badly,” he added.

The 32-year-old also gave credit where it is due and said that they were done in by one man — Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja biffed an unbeaten 62 including 37 in the last over and then came on to pick three wickets, and also effect a run out.

“Jaddu (Jadeja) displaying his skills took the game away from us. You can probably say one guy beat us. I am very happy to see him perform with the bat, ball and on the field. It is always a pleasure to see your premier all-rounder do well with the bat,” said the Indian captain.

Medium pacer Harshal Patel, who has the ownership of the Purple Cap after taking 15 wickets, bore the brunt of Jadeja’s aggression, leaking those 37 runs to finish with figures of 3-51.

But Kohli still had faith in the 30-year-old, who was traded from the Delhi Capitals.

“We will continue to give him (Harshal) responsibility. He got both the set batsmen out (Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis) and plucked all the momentum away. We have to look at this in the right way. We have to brush it aside and learn from it,” felt Kohli.

RCB pushed up Washington Sundar at one-down ahead of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers and Kohli said that they will continue to do that depending on the situation of the game.

“We will continue to use guys at three because we have Maxi (Maxwell) and AB (de Villiers) to follow. We will continue to use that depth. We will throw in guys there and ask them to change the game for us,” he revealed.

james@khaleejtimes.com