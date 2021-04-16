IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar leaves Punjab in deep trouble

Chahar is sixth on the leading wicket-takers' list this season

It is all yellow at the Wankhede Stadium as Deepak Chahar breaks the back of the Punjab Kings batting. The medium pacer, who has flourished under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, has KL Rahul’s side clearly on the mat, taking four wickets at an economy of 3.25.

His figures make impressive reading: 4-1-13-4, with 18 dots, two boundaries conceded and one wide. This is his best bowling figures in the IPL and it has helped Chahar reach 49 wickets in 50 matches.

Chahar is also sixth on the leading wicket takers list this season, behind Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal Patel, Andre Russell of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Avesh Khan of the Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rashid Khan and Chris Woakes of the Delhi Capitals.

Chahar could be in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup to be held in India in October-November.

The 28-year-old holds the record for the best bowling figures in T20 Internationals — 6 for 7 against Bangladesh in the 2019-2020 season.

He has played 13 T20 Internationals and has taken 18 wickets with an economy of 7.56. In those 13 matches for India, Chahar has taken nine wickets in the powerplay overs at an economy of 7.14.