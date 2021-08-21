IPL 2021: David first Singaporean to play in event
Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) fresh recruit, Tim David, who is set to replace New Zealand's Finn Allen, will become the first Singapore international to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
"Tim David has joined our squad. A power-play player, can become straight swap for Maxwell and de Villiers," said RCB coach-cum-director of cricket Mike Hesson in a media interaction on Saturday.
While David isn't the first player from an associated nation to play IPL -- Ryan ten Doeschate of the Netherlands has played for the Kolkata Knight Riders -- his arrival brings a new, Southeast Asian flavour to the league and adds to the prevailing Australian one.
He is of Australian descent. His father Roderick David is an Australian who had also represented Singapore.
The junior David, a right-handed batsman and an off-spinner, had played 14 T20 Internationals for Singapore and is a freelance T20 cricketer having played in the Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League.
His latest assignment was in The Hundred tournament in England.
The 25-year-old scored two hundreds and a fifty in the Royal London One-Day Cup recently, aggregating 340 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 150.44.
IPL 2021: David first Singaporean to play in event
