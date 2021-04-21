IPL 2021: Confidence level will go high after beating MI, says Dhawan

Delhi Capitals needed 15 runs in the last two overs and Shimron Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav ensured the side didn’t falter at the end

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has said that the confidence of his side will go high after defeating Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra spun a web over Mumbai Indians before Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith played knocks of 45 and 33 respectively as Delhi Capitals registered a win here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Mishra had picked four wickets to help Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to 137/9.

“Totally opposite to Wankhede, feeling great to win in Chennai, feels good when you can beat a team like Mumbai Indians, the confidence level will naturally go high. We knew that it would be tough for them when the ball gets wet,” Dhawan told host broadcaster Star Sports.

“The spinners would find it hard, wanted to keep the partnerships going, strung together a good stand with Lalit Yadav, a bit disappointed at not having finished it off. But glad that we ended up winning the game, the way we played, I think we deserved to win,” he added.

Dhawan is currently the Orange Cap holder after registering 231 runs in four matches at an average of 57.75 with his best score being 92 against Punjab Kings.

Delhi Capitals needed 15 runs in the last two overs and Shimron Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav ensured the side didn’t falter at the end. Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah’s two no-balls in the penultimate over made the job a lot easier for the batsmen.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians were cruising towards a mammoth total having scored 55 runs in the first six overs but Mishra wreaked havoc and dismantled the batting order removing Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan.

Delhi is now placed at the second spot in the IPL points table with 6 points from four games. The side will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday.