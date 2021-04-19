IPL 2021: Chennai make 188 for nine against Royals

Faf du Plessis top-scored for the Chennai Super Kings

The Rajasthan Royals bowlers staged an impressive fightback, but the Chennai Super Kings still managed to post a challenging total of 188 for nine in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After being put into bat, the Chennai Super Kings looked set for a 200 plus score when Ambati Rayudu (27, 17 balls, 3 sixes) and Suresh Raina (18, 15 balls) started to dominate the bowlers.

But the impressive Chetan Sakariya (3/36) brought the Royals back into the contest by dismissing Rayudu and Raina in the space of three balls in the 14th over of the innings.

Using his variations and a nagging line, the young Sakariya outfoxed the two hugely experienced batsmen, with both players failing to find the sweet spot of their bats while going for big shots.

The two quick wickets turned Rajasthan’s fortunes around as MS Dhoni (18, 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (8) struggled for fluency in the next three overs.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis (33, 17 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes), the veteran South African, played inventive shots, with the scoop over the fine leg region, at the top order, even taking 19 runs off Jaydev Unadkat’s third over, the fifth over of the innings.

But Chris Morris had his compatriot in the deep with Riyan Parag taking the first of his three catches of the evening.

Another player who failed to convert his start was Moeen Ali (26, 20 balls, 1 four, 2 sixes).

It was one of those frustrating days for the CSK as, barring Du Plesses, none of the batsmen reached 30s.

In the end, it was the veteran West Indian Dwayne Bravo (20 not out, 8 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) that gave Chennai bowlers a good total to defend with some crisp shots.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings 188/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 33, Ambati Rayudu 27, Moeen Ali 26, Dwayne Bravo 20 not out; Chetan Sakariya 3/36, Chris Morris 2/33, Rahul Tewatia 1/21, Mustafizur Rahman 1/31).