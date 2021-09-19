IPL 2021: Bowlers back Gaikwad's brilliance to help Chennai beat Mumbai
Chasing 156, Mumbai Indians got off to a shaky start after Deepak Chahar trapped Quinton de Kock in front of wickets for LBW in the 3rd over
India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten 88 as Chennai Super Kings beat holders Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the first match of the revived Indian Premier League on Sunday.
The 14th edition of the Covid-hit Twenty20 tournament resumed in the United Arab Emirates with limited spectators back in the stands in Dubai.
The tournament was halted in May because of a devastating surge in pandemic deaths in India, prompting foreign players to rush home.
Many have not come back including England’s Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins of Australia to take some sheen out of the world’s most popular T20 league.
The event restarted with Gaikwad, an opening batsman, lifting the team from a precarious 24-4 to 156-6 with key partnerships which took the attack to the opposition bowlers.
Pace bowler Dwayne Bravo then returned figures of 3-25 from his four overs as Chennai bowlers kept down five-time champions Mumbai to 136-8.
“I felt Rutu and Bravo got us more than what we expected,” said skipper MS Dhoni. “We thought of 140, to get close to 160 was tremendous.”
Bravo, who also hit a useful eight-ball 23 batting at number eight, was ably supported by pace spearhead Deepak Chahar who took two key wickets including Quinton de Kock for 17.
Gaikwad though remained the hero as he hit nine fours and four sixes in his 58-ball knock after the Kieron Pollard-led side were invited to bat by Dhoni.
Five-time champions Mumbai were without regular skipper Rohit Sharma but began with a flourish as pace bowlers Trent Boult and Adam Mile rattled the Chennai top-order.
The pace duo took two wickets each and a quick delivery from Boult hit Ambati Rayudu on the forearm with the batsman retired hurt on nought.
Dhoni said Rayudu “was smiling, so he hasn’t broken his arm”.
Jasprit Bumrah also took two wickets in his 100th IPL appearance.
Gaikwad hit back with a 81-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, who made 26, to take the team to what turned out to be a winning total.
The win took Chennai to top of the eight-team table with Delhi Capitals second, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore third and Mumbai fourth.
Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Scorecard
Chennai Super Kings
R. Gaikwad not out88
F. du Plessis c Milne b Boult0
M. Ali c Tiwary b Milne0
A. Rayudu retired hurt0
S. Raina c Chahar b Boult4
MS Dhoni c Boult b Milne3
R. Jadeja c Pollard b Bumrah26
D. Bravo c Pandya b Bumrah23
S. Thakur not out1
Extras: (lb 3, w 8)11
Total: (6 wkts, 20 overs)156
Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Faf du Plessis), 2-2 (Moeen Ali), 2-3* (A. Rayudu, retd hurt), 3-7 (Suresh Raina), 4-24 (MS Dhoni), 5-105 (Ravindra Jadeja), 6-144 (Dwayne Bravo)
Bowling: Trent Boult 4-1-35-2; Adam Milne 4-0-21-2; Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-33-2; Kieron Pollard 2-0-15-0; Rahul Chahar 4-0-22-0; Krunal Pandya 2-0-27-0
Mumbai Indians
Q. de Kock lbw b Chahar17
A. Singh b Chahar16
S. Yadav c du Plessis b Thakur3
I. Kishan c Raina b Bravo11
S. Tiwary not out50
K. Pollard lbw b Hazlewood15
K. Pandya run out (Bravo/Dhoni)4
A. Milne c sub (K Gowtham) b Bravo15
R. Chahar c Raina b Bravo0
J. Bumrah not out1
Extras: (w 4)4
Total: (8 wkts, 20 overs)136
Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Q. de Kock), 2-35 (Anmolpreet Singh), 3-37 (Suryakumar Yadav), 4-58 (Ishan Kishan), 5-87 (Kieron Pollard), 6-94 (Krunal Pandya), 7-134 (Adam Milne), 8-135 (Rahul Chahar)
Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-0-19-2; Josh Hazlewood 4-0-34-1; Shardul Thakur 4-0-29-1; Moeen Ali 3-0-16-0; Dwayne Bravo 4-0-25-3; Ravindra Jadeja 1-0-13-0
