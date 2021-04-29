- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: Birthday boy Russell helps KKR recover to post 154-6
The West Indian all-rounder scores an unbeaten 27-ball 45
All-rounder Andre Russell conjured a neat cameo lower down the order to help the Kolkata Knight Riders recover and post a decent total against the Delhi Capitals in Match 25 of the IPL in Ahmedabad on Thursday night.
The West Indian celebrated his 33rd birthday by smashing an unbeaten 27-ball 45, studded with four sixes and two boundaries, to swell the score to 154-6 after the two-time champions had lost their way in the middle.
Opener Shubman Gill scored 43 from 38 deliveries with the help of three boundaries and a six.
Off-spinner Lalit Yadav picked two for 13 from his three overs, while left-arm spinner Axar Patel took two for 32.
The Delhi Capitals were forced to make a change with Amit Mishra ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Off-spinner Lalit Yadav replaced the veteran leg spinner.
The Kolkata Knight Riders went in with the same line-up that had beaten the Punjab Kings.
james@khaleejtimes.com
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: De Kock guides Mumbai Indians past...
It was a third win for the Mumbai Indians, while the Rajasthan Royals ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Take full responsibility for the way I...
Warner credited CSK openers Gaikwad (75) and Du Plesiss (56) for... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni proud of his players after...
CSK regained the top spot with a convincing seven-wicket win over... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals contribute $1 million...
Players along with the team owners and team management of the Royals... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Suspension of arrivals...
Earlier, all flights from India to the UAE had been suspended for 10... READ MORE
-
News
Revealed: How much rain UAE received on Wednesday
According to the NCM, there have been some cloud-seeding operations... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Deaths, critical cases decrease...
The UAE’s mortality rate from the virus is 0.3 per cent — ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man arrested for killing motorist in hit-...
The accused caused the death by accident, but fled the scene, leaving ... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another jackpot
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
17 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
11 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli