IPL 2021: Birthday boy Russell helps KKR recover to post 154-6

The West Indian all-rounder scores an unbeaten 27-ball 45

All-rounder Andre Russell conjured a neat cameo lower down the order to help the Kolkata Knight Riders recover and post a decent total against the Delhi Capitals in Match 25 of the IPL in Ahmedabad on Thursday night.

The West Indian celebrated his 33rd birthday by smashing an unbeaten 27-ball 45, studded with four sixes and two boundaries, to swell the score to 154-6 after the two-time champions had lost their way in the middle.

Opener Shubman Gill scored 43 from 38 deliveries with the help of three boundaries and a six.

Off-spinner Lalit Yadav picked two for 13 from his three overs, while left-arm spinner Axar Patel took two for 32.

The Delhi Capitals were forced to make a change with Amit Mishra ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Off-spinner Lalit Yadav replaced the veteran leg spinner.

The Kolkata Knight Riders went in with the same line-up that had beaten the Punjab Kings.

