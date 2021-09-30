IPL 2021: Ashwin hits back in overthrow spat, says he's not a 'disgrace'
Ashwin riled the Kolkata Knight Riders players when he took a run after a throw from a fielder deflected off Rishabh Pant
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has hit back at England captain Eoin Morgan and New Zealand seamer Tim Southee over their heated argument about a deflected overthrow during Tuesday’s Indian Premier League match in Sharjah.
Delhi Capitals’ Ashwin riled the Kolkata Knight Riders players when he took a run after a throw from a fielder deflected off Rishabh Pant at the non-striker’s end in the penultimate over of their innings.
Morgan, who leads the Knight Riders, and Southee made their displeasure clear to Ashwin in the next over when he was dismissed by the Black Caps bowler.
1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh.— Mask up and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2021
2. Will I run if I see it!?
Of course I will and I am allowed to.
3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was?
Of course NOT.
Do not confuse them by telling them that you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non striker, because all these people who are terming you good or bad have already made a living or they are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere.— Mask up and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2021
Give your heart and soul on the field and play within the rules of the game and shake your hands once the game is over.— Mask up and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2021
The above is the only ‘spirit of the game’ I understand.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ashwin said he was not aware that the ball had deflected off Pant’s body when he set off for the overthrow.
“Will I run if I see it!? Of course I will and I am allowed to,” the off-spinner said. “Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was? Of course NOT.”
While the laws of the sport do not bar a player from running overthrows off deflections, it is considered to be against the spirit of sportsmanship and batters generally refrain from taking any extra run when the ball ricochets off their body or playing equipment.
“In Morgan or Southee’s world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory,” Ashwin said.
“Give your heart and soul on the field and play within the rules of the game and shake your hands once the game is over.
“The above is the only ‘spirit of the game’ I understand.”
Ashwin divided opinions when he ran out Jos Buttler in his delivery stride after the batter had strayed out of the crease at the non-striker’s end during the 2019 IPL.
After reviewing footage of the incident the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), custodian of cricket’s laws, said Ashwin’s dismissal of Buttler was not ‘within the spirit of the game’.
Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne weighed in on the latest incident.
“The world shouldn’t be divided on this topic and Ashwin,” he tweeted. “It’s pretty simple - it’s disgraceful and should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again? I think @Eoin16 (Morgan) had every right to nail him !!!!”
-
Football
Brazilian football great Pele set to leave...
Pele, the only man to win three World Cup winner's medals as a player,... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Ocean Fair Sports Club beat Dubai South by 29 runs
In other matches, ABC CC beat Chieftains CC by 44 runs and... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings look to seal spot...
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Chennai Super Kings at 6pm UAE Time... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Samson vows to fight until last match...
RCB, chasing 150, reached home in just 17.1 overs READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Live: How the UAE story will be told
Khaleej Times will be live-streaming the gala opening ceremony on our ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 265 Covid cases, 351 recoveries, 2...
More than 83.6 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: What a ride on Dubai Metro to Expo 2020...
The stunning Expo station, which opens tomorrow, will provide direct... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo: Special immigration counters for families...
The authority tweeted images of children posing for photographs in... READ MORE
Telecom
UAE: WhatsApp calls start working for some users
29 September 2021
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Galadari Brothers to give 6-day leave
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: Glass skywalk coming up near Burj Khalifa
29 September 2021
News
UAE: Expat enters raffle just hours before draw, wins Dh1 million
30 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony