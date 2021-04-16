- EVENTS
IPL 2021: AR Rahman dedicates song to Dhoni on his 200th match for CSK
Rahman dedicated his song 'Chale Chalo' from the movie Lagaan to MS Dhoni, ahead of the game
As the Chennai Super Kings lined-up for their second game of this season’s IPL against the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday night, it was a landmark moment for their ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni.
It marked MS Dhoni’s 200th match for the Chennai Super Kings. The 39-year-old player from Ranchi has played 205 matches in the IPL and scored 4632 runs at an average of 40.63 and a strike rate of 136.67, with 23 half-centuries.
Meanwhile, Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman dedicated his song ‘Chale Chalo’ from the movie Lagaan to MS Dhoni, ahead of the game.
Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings to the title in 2010, 2011 and 2018 four runners-up finishes. This is also his 190th match as captain of Chennai Super Kings and the Rising Pune Supergiants, having won 110, lost 78 and a no result.
Gautam Gambhir, who led the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders between 2009 and 2018, is second on the list with 129 matches, 71 victories, 57 defeats and one tied result.
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is third with 127 matches, 57 wins, 63 losses, three tied results and four no results.
