IPL 2021: Amit Mishra helps Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to 137/9

Amit Mishra picked four wickets as Delhi Capitals restricted Mumbai Indians to 137/9 after a flying start in the Indian Premier League match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians were cruising towards a mammoth total having scored 55 runs in the first six overs, but Mishra wreaked havoc and dismantled the batting order, removing Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan.

Jayant Yadav scored a useful 23 off 22 balls before Kagiso Rabad dismissed him in the penultimate over.

Opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a bad start as all-rounder Marcus Stoinis removed Quinton de Kock in the third over with just nine runs on board.

However, skipper Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav launched a counter-attack and steered Mumbai Indians to 55/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav found their rhythm, but Avesh Khan triggered a middle-order collapse by removing ‘SKY’ in the seventh over.

After Suryakumar’s dismissal Amit Mishra removed Rohit, Hardik, and Pollard. While Pollard departed after making two runs, Hardik registered a golden duck.

Lalit Yadav too joined the party as he dismissed Krunal Pandya. Mumbai Indians lost five wickets in less than five overs.

Ishan Kishan and Jayant Yadav revived the Mumbai Indians innings, but Mishra again struck removing the wicketkeeper batsman as the Rohit-led side were left reeling at 123/7 in the 18th over.

In the final two overs, the Mumbai Indians managed to score 12 runs to reach 137/9 in the allotted 20 overs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 137/9 (Rohit Sharma 44, Ishan Kishan 26; Amit Mishra 4-26) vs Delhi Capitals.