IPL 2021: All hail 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja

The all-rounder has effected the most run outs in IPL history

Ravindra Jadeja can do anything, so much so that MS Dhoni, his captain at the Chennai Super Kings, prefixed the English honorific address for men ‘Sir’ to his name, back in 2013.

And Jadeja has lived up to that, starring with the bat, ball and on the field and has been the perfect team man.

And on Friday night, the 32-year-old ran out Punjab Kings opener and skipper KL Rahul in the eighth match of this season’s IPL. And in doing so, Jadeja effected a run-out for the 22nd time, the most by any player in IPL history.

He also took two catches on the night, those of 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle and Shahrukh Khan.

The all-rounder, who has played 186 matches in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, Rajasthan Royals and Kochi Tuskers Kerala, has also taken 68 catches, and is ninth on the list of fielders with most dismissals in the IPL. His Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina tops the list with 102 catches and 15 run outs from 194 matches, including those with the Gujarat Lions.

Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard is second with 91 catches and 11 run outs from 166 matches, while Pollard’s skipper Rohit Sharma is third with 89 catches and 10 run outs from 202 games.

Back in 2013, Dhoni had put out a series of tweets, comparing Jadeja to south Indian superstar Rajnikanth.

“Sir Jadeja doesn’t run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand,” was one of the tweets.

