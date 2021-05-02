- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IPL 2021: After losing captaincy, Warner dropped by Sunrisers
His two fifties notwithstanding, the opener’s unremarkable strike rate of 110 reveals his struggle to capitalise on the new ball and fielding restrictions
A day after stripping David Warner of the captaincy, Sunrisers Hyderabad dropped the opener from the team to play against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday as they seek to revive their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign under Kane Williamson.
The franchise, languishing at the bottom of the points table after just one win in their first six matches, put New Zealand’s Williamson in charge on Saturday, replacing Australian Warner who led Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016.
The usually free-scoring Warner rued his slow batting in their previous match against Chennai Super Kings and took “full responsibility” for the loss.
His two fifties notwithstanding, the opener’s unremarkable strike rate of 110 reveals his struggle to capitalise on the new ball and fielding restrictions.
Hyderabad brought in Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi instead as the fourth overseas player in the playing XI, which also includes Englishman Jonny Bairstow and Afghan spinner Rashid Khan.
“The change is fairly sudden,” Williamson said after electing to field against Rajasthan.
“For me it’s just trying to pick up where we’ve been operating as a group, just try and improve in all facets.
“We know we are able to do that, just make those small adjustments, and hopefully that reflects on the results.”
The New Zealand captain said Hyderabad had a “lot of work to do” in the last half of their campaign in the eight-team league.
“It’s important we adjust to the conditions that are always changing, and come out, play with smile on our faces,” Williamson added
-
Sports
Predict and win with KT: Who will win today's IPL ...
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Difference was execution, bowlers would learn...
Mumbai Indians remain at the fourth spot with 8 points READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Never seen chase like that before,...
Kieron Pollard played one of the most memorable innings in the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021L Confident Delhi take on resurgent Punjab
Ashwin is out of the tournament, and Mishra missed the last game READ MORE
-
News
Ramadan reports in KT inspired this little boy to ...
After reading the kid’s fasting section, Zaydan Nusrat said he... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,847 cases, 1,791 recoveries, 2...
More than 44.5 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Dubai Police arrest 177 beggars since beginning...
Beggars also double up as thieves, pickpockets, say police. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid Crisis: Bodies overwhelm the funeral...
Shortage of men and resources driving up cost of funerals. READ MORE
News
Dubai: Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid resigns
2 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day