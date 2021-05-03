Earlier on Monday, the match between KKR and RCB was postponed after two KKR players tested positive

According to Indian media reports, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the latest IPL franchise to have been hit by Covid-19 after Monday’s match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders had been postponed due to positive cases.

According to a report on espncricinfo.com, CSK chief executive officer K Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner have tested positive for Covid-19

But a senior CSK official didn’t confirm the report.

“We have done tests like every other franchise and there is no report with us, so I can only tell you if someone has tested positive after the reports come in around 4pm. Till then, I cannot tell you if someone is positive. All protocols are being followed as per the BCCI SOP,” the official told ANI.

CSK last played a game on Saturday against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The side is slated to square off against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, IPL match between KKR and RCB was rescheduled for a later date after two KKR players tested positive.

“Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for Covid-19,” the IPL said in an official statement.

Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. (with inputs from ANI)