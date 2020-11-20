IPL 13 has been ‘biggest ever in terms of viewership’, says Star India Sports head
The record-breaking opening week was the ideal start and laid the foundation for a record-breaking season.
Star India Sports Head Sanjog Gupta is delighted with the success of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that it was the “biggest ever in terms of viewership, engagement and ad sales.”
“It’s the biggest IPL the nation has seen and the response from fans and advertisers has been stupendous. The record-breaking opening week gave us the ideal start and laid the foundation for a record-breaking season. We are extremely delighted that this season has been the biggest ever in terms of viewership, engagement and ad sales.
“Enhanced story-telling, localisation, contextually relevant marketing and technology innovations formed the pillars of our offering. We are encouraged by the growth we have seen in southern markets driven by our regional feeds and higher consumption across demographics especially in rural markets and amongst kids,” he said in a statement.
From swashbuckling young talent, exciting clashes, to nail-biting double super overs in a single day, the 13th edition of the tournament was nothing short of electrifying. With fans enjoying matches from the comfort of their homes, IPL 2020 has set a viewership record with an overall consumption increase of 23 per cent versus 2019. Television viewership reached an outstanding 31.57 mn.
Capitalising on the regional appeal, five independent language channel offerings -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Kannada, contributed immensely to the increased viewership growth of IPL 2020. The regional offering across languages has been received well by viewers and has increased the viewership by 28 per cent over last year.
Sanjog also said: “Season 13 witnessed some explosive matches which were aptly supplemented by innovative programming, world-class production -- both remote and on-ground. This wouldn’t have been possible without the fantastic work done by the team at BCCI in staging the tournament under extenuating circumstances and seamless functioning from our teams inside the bio-secure bubbles in India and UAE.”
With fans enjoying the matches from the comfort of their homes, Star took it upon them to make sure fans of all ages and demographics were hooked to the 2020 edition. Star India’s effort to offer unmatched engagement for its viewers with state-of-the-art product innovations such as surround in-stadia fan cheer, specialized broadcast feeds, and fan walls has received a great response and got fans closer to the game than ever before.
