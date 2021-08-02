International stars to feature in UAE's Premier League T20

The new league will see the highest number of international players in a squad

UAE’s inaugural Premier League T20 (PLT20) will be played in January and February next year, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Monday.

The new six-team franchise-style league has been sanctioned by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of ECB.

As part of the announcement, PLT20 also unveiled the tournament logo which is an ode to its home city – Dubai.

The hallmark of the new league is that it will have the highest number of international players in a squad. This unique aspect of the league will attract some of the biggest names in world cricket while also giving a platform and international exposure to upcoming players.

The logo fosters and exudes a patriotic fervour with the UAE’s national symbol – the majestic Falcon -- draped in national flag colours, which then symbolically intertwines with the unmistakable cricket image – the powerful hit of a batsman.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Premier League T20 Chairman, said: “We believe we have created a logo that honours and reflects UAE’s culture as well as highlights our sporting prowess. We hope that this logo serves its intended purpose to unite, excite and generate a sense of pride throughout the cricket community – players and fans – across the world.”

Meanwhile, Dr Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, ECB, said the new tournament would be a wonderful addition to cricket in the country.

“With PLT20, we are delighted that the UAE now has a series of cricket tournaments involving all major formats that will bring together the best of international players alongside national players,” Kamali said.

“As the newest league begins charting new territory across the UAE and the region, we believe PLT20 has created an image that accurately depicts what represents the UAE, the league, what unites us and what is at the core of its vision. We are thrilled for PLT20 to unveil its brand identity.”