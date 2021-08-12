Injured Broad to miss remainder of India Test series
England have called up Lancashire’s Saqib Mahmood, who could be in line to make his debut on Thursday, with James Anderson also a doubt due to a tight quad.
England seamer Stuart Broad will miss the remainder of the Test series against India due to a tear in his right calf, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old underwent a scan after hurting his ankle during practice on Tuesday ahead of the second Test at Lord’s .
England have not played a Test without either one of the pair since October 2016.
Mahmood was added to the squad on Wednesday fresh from playing in the Hundred for the Oval Invincibles.
Anderson and Broad’s injuries are bound to leave the England and Wales Cricket Board facing fresh questions over a domestic fixture schedule which left both bowlers short of match practice heading into a showpiece series in the absence of red-ball county cricket.
Mahmood, 24, is uncapped at Test level but was named man of the series during the recent one-day internationals against Pakistan after taking nine wickets in three games.
