India's star fast bowler Bumrah gets Covid-19 vaccine

PTI/New Delhi
Filed on May 11, 2021
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. (AFP)

Bumrah will to lead the Indian pace attack in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand


India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday said that he had received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. “Vaccinated. Please stay safe everyone,” tweeted the India and Mumbai Indians speedster along with a picture.

Bumrah is expected to lead the Indian pace attack in the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the subsequent away series in England.

On May 6, senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan had received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Then several of his teammates, including skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, had got their first jab in various vaccination centres across the country.

Head coach Ravi Shastri was the first from the Indian cricket team to receive the vaccine. He got his first jab in the first week of March, when vaccination was made open for all senior citizens.

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Indian government had last month announced a ‘liberalised and accelerated’ Phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination from May 1.

As per the order, everyone above the age of 18 is eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine.




