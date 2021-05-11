- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India's star fast bowler Bumrah gets Covid-19 vaccine
Bumrah will to lead the Indian pace attack in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand
India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday said that he had received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. “Vaccinated. Please stay safe everyone,” tweeted the India and Mumbai Indians speedster along with a picture.
Bumrah is expected to lead the Indian pace attack in the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the subsequent away series in England.
On May 6, senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan had received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Vaccinated. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/8ZrclDh2LI— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 11, 2021
Then several of his teammates, including skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, had got their first jab in various vaccination centres across the country.
Head coach Ravi Shastri was the first from the Indian cricket team to receive the vaccine. He got his first jab in the first week of March, when vaccination was made open for all senior citizens.
In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Indian government had last month announced a ‘liberalised and accelerated’ Phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination from May 1.
As per the order, everyone above the age of 18 is eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
-
Cricket
A batsman's dream: UK study says bamboo beats...
Apart from being stiffer and more sustainable, bamboo bats were found ... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Heavyweight battle: Saudi Arabia to host Fury-...
Joshua won back his belts from Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Japanese tennis star Nishikori adds voice to...
Nishikori worried about safety of everyone in Olympic Village where... READ MORE
-
Cricket
England players unlikely to feature in...
The IPL was suspended indefinitely last week after several personnel... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Vaccine exemption for 7...
To receive an official exemption, the applicant needs to visit an... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE to vaccinate 100% of eligible groups by end...
As on May 11, the UAE has administered over 11.27 million vaccine... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flight suspension: 5-fold increase in Karachi-...
Residents and businessmen are willing to pay exorbitant airfares, but ... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Dh10,000 fine for...
Residents asked to report Covid safety violations to the police. READ MORE