India's first World Cup replica sold for whopping $110,000
Ehsan Moravej won the bid for the replica of the 1983 World Cup trophy for $110,000
The world’s first ever Augmented Reality Cricket NFT platform – CricFlix NFTs – got off to a sensational start on Wednesday.
The opening hour sales recorded a stunning $185,000 (Dh678,950) and the sold items included a T-shirt signed by India’s World Cup-winning team of 1983, Muttiah Muralitharan’s last Test match ball and a replica of the 1983 World Cup trophy.
Ehsan Moravej won the bid for the replica of the 1983 World Cup trophy for $110,000 (Dh403,700). Muralitharan’s last Test match ball went to Daham Arangalla for $40,000 (Dh146,800).
CricFlix is the brain child of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ajay Sethi, the ICC official audio global rights holder, and Anwar Hussein, Group CEO of HBK Department of Project.
Ajay Sethi, Chairman of the Channel 2 Group Corporation, the ICC Global Audio Rights Holder, said: “Channel 2 has always been at the forefront of innovation, and we are delighted to lead cricket’s journey into the NFT space via this path breaking partnership with CricFlix. With such experience our fans will be able to express their passion toward sport by literally owning a piece of the action. With the massive success we had tonight, sky is the limit for Digital AR Cricket NFTs. We are now looking forward to our next NFT collection Launch for Public which we will aim to launch the world’s first Mixed Reality - AR/VR Largest Cricket Museum in Dubai.”
